This Is How Kate And Wills Have Changed Their Behaviour In Sweden

Ever since Prince William and Kate Middleton began touring Sweden as part of their royal duties, fans have noticed a significant change in the pairs behaviour.

No, it’s not the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently got a bit competitive during a friendly game of hockey, or even the fact that Kate has been pictured without her engagement ring recently.

What’s actually got everyone talking is the way Kate and Wills are now posing for photos.

Fans of the couple have noted that previously, the Duke and Duchess avoid looking directly at the camera when photos are taken of them on outings.

However, since touring Sweden you may have noticed that both William and Kate have started looking directly into the camera lense.

It’s thought that the royal duo have been encouraged to do so by Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

It’s not unusual for members of the Swedish royal family to do this, as well as take the time out to meet onlookers.

Only time will tell as to whether or not Kate and Will continue this change in behaviour when they come back home.