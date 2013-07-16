Kate Middleton To Give Birth ‘By The End Of The Week’

Kate Middleton‘s due date of July 13 may have been and gone, but now the Duchess of Cornwall has hinted that the royal baby is expected to arrive ‘by the end of the week’! Too exciting!

Speaking to MailOnline during a visit to a children’s hospice in Cornwall over the weekend, Prince Charles’ wife Camilla let slip about Kate and husband Will‘s much-awaited new arrival…

“We are all just waiting by the telephone. We are hopeful that by the end of the week he or she will be here”, she said, with her comment later being confirmed by a spokesperson from Clarence House. Eek!

While pregnant Kate’s been resting up at her parents’ home in Berkshire, husband Prince William spent his weekend playing in a charity polo match with brother Harry. And Danielle Alexandra, a charity trustee of and fellow guest at the polo event, told People magazine that the royal dad-to-be is even more excited about his and Kate’s new arrival than us.

“He is glowing about this wonderful time in his life – and I think we should be glowing with him”, she said. “My sense is he’s excited and very happy at the chance to be a father. He’s one of the most loving people. He’s a perfect guy to be a dad.” Aw!

The 31-year-old Duchess is due to deliver her and Will’s first baby at St Mary‘s hospital in London, with the world’s media currently camped outside of the Lindo maternity wing as the nation waits on tenterhooks for the first news of the hugely anticipated royal birth.

Stick with us for more royal baby updates as we hear them!

By Robyn Munson

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of



LOOK



magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!