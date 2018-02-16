Did You Know That Kate Middleton Actually Goes By Three Different Titles?

Apparently, it changes depending on where in the world she is...

From the editors of Marie Claire

Just recently we discovered that Kate Middleton does actually have the title of Princess – yes, we were shocked too.

Yet despite officially being given the title Duchess of Cambridge when she married Prince William back in 2011, it seems that Kate’s title actually changes depending on where in the world she is.

For example, when Kate visits Scotland and Northern Ireland she is no longer referred to as the Duchess of Cambridge.

When Kate and Wills were married, they were also given Scottish titles to reflect the fact they met at St Andrews University. So, when the Duke and Duchess visit Scotland they actually become the Earl and Countess of Strathearn – still just as fancy.

To make matters even more complicated, the royal couple were gifted yet another royal title by the Queen on their wedding day.

When the two visit Northern Ireland they adopt the third title of Baron and Lady Carrickfergus – a bit of a mouthful, we know.

Of course, none of this takes away from the fact that to William, Kate will always be known as ‘poppet’.