Will Kate Middleton Break Royal Rules To Wear Black At The BAFTAs?

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

Like at this year’s Golden Globes, actresses will wear black to the 2018 BAFTAs to support the Time’s Up movement and protest sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond. For many stars, the choice to wear black is an easy one. But for Kate Middleton, it’s not so straightforward.

While the BAFTA organisation itself has not put forward a dress code, WWD reports that British film industry leaders are banding together to show support the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements by making a red carpet statement. Several female nominees and guest reportedly plan to wear black in solidarity with the movements and the Golden Globe attendees.

While there’s no word yet on who will participate, Margot Robbie, Annette Bening, Saoirse Ronan, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer are some of the talented actresses who are nominated and expected to attend. If it’s anything like the Golden Globes, it will be rare to see a woman not wearing black on the red carpet.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who plans to attend the BAFTAs on 18th February with her husband Prince William, could face repercussions if she joins the sea of black on the red carpet – and criticism if she’s one of the few in colour. If the Duchess chooses to support Time’s Up with her wardrobe, she’ll be breaking royal protocol by making what could be construed as a political statement, something that is against the Royal Family’s rules.

If she chooses not to wear black and become one of the few women wearing colour on the red carpet, Kate may face criticism for not using her platform to take a stand against sexual assault and harassment. And since her official duties involve advocating for charitable causes – from mental health awareness to pediatric cancer research – some may interpret the move as an indication that she doesn’t deem the movement as worthy enough to support.

So what’s a girl to do? Perhaps she’ll choose a gown similar to last year’s Alexander McQueen number, with a black background and some sort of print and embellishment, toeing the line between the two causes. After all, some of the most steadfast supporters of Time’s Up wore bedazzled gowns to the Golden Globes that weren’t entirely black, but a pop of pattern could help Middleton make the argument to Buckingham Palace that her dress wasn’t a political statement.

We’ll be watching the BAFTAs red carpet on 18th February to see what Kate decides.