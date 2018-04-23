Is This Proof We’ll Get To See Kate Middleton And Her New Son Today?

The Duchess's stylist has been spotted leaving the Lindo Wing

Kate Middleton has given birth! And it’s looking like we may get our first glimpse of the new royal baby today.

An announcement on Kensington Palace’s Twitter page this afternoon read: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

‘The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.’

Earlier on, Kate’s stylist was spotted leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London, suggesting that plans are already being put in place for the official ‘leaving the hospital’ photograph.

As you’ll probably remember, Kate wore blue to introduce the world to Prince George in 2013 and yellow for her first outing with Princess Charlotte in 2015.

So which colour will she go for this time? Our bets are on a spring-inspired leaf green.

We’re yet to learn the littl’un’s name, but he’s now fifth in line to the throne. His big sister Charlotte has made history by retaining her place in the pecking order, despite being a girl, after a new legislative act was passed five years ago.

Kate, 36, and William, 35 – who married in April 2011 – announced Kate’s happy news back in September. As with her other pregnancies, she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum and was forced to cancel several public engagements.

But she’s since been back in the limelight, and joined the royals at a number of events before going on maternity leave last month.

We’ll update you with all the details as and when we get them. But in the meantime… congratulations to the Cambridges!