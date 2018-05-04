Apparently Kate Middleton Is Expected To Wear One Thing To The Royal Wedding

According to etiquette experts, we might know what the Duchess of Cambridge will wear for Prince Harry and Meghan's big day...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day is right around the corner.

Everyone wants to know what the bride is going to be wearing for her special day; with many looking to her Suits character’s white dress for inspiration, and designers even weighing in with their own thoughts about the style she might go for.

But it seems very likely indeed that we already know what Kate Middleton will be wearing for the occasion. Well, her accessory at least.

According to William Hanson, etiquette tutor at The English Manner, who spoke to Town & Country, it is considered proper etiquette for hats to be worn by female guests at a royal wedding.

Diana Mather, also a tutor at The English Manner, further told the BBC: ‘Up until the 1950s ladies were very seldom seen without a hat as it was not considered ‘the thing’ for ladies to show their hair in public.’

She then added, ‘all that has changed and hats are now reserved for more formal occasions.’

Of course fascinators are also now seen as a popular option when it comes to headwear, as seen on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York at the wedding of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Kate appears to be a fan of fancy headgear, having worn them on a number of previous occasions – including her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

All that’s left is to wait and see what colour and outfit she opts for – and, of course, whether baby Louis, who will be one month old, will make an appearance.

The general consensus is that he probably will be there, although it’s unlikely that we’ll actually see him.

HELLO‘s royal correspondent Emily Nash recently reported: ‘I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel.

‘But as he will be less than a month old, I’m sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service.’