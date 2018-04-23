What Being Born On St George’s Day Means For The Royal Baby

It looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby will arrive today...

Amid news that Kate Middleton went into labour this morning, many are excited she may give birth on an iconic day in the English calendar.

It’s St George’s Day, which remembers St George, the patron saint of England. 23 April is the anniversary of his death, and many have said that it’s be the perfect day for Kate to welcome her third child.

The England flag – a red cross with a white background – is also the flag of Saint George, and is part of the Union Jack flag.

According to legend, Saint George was soldier in the Roman army who saved a princess and killed a dragon. The anniversary of his death, which is on April 23, is seen as England’s national day. He is remembered for his honour, bravery and gallantry.

The Duchess of Cambridge went into labour this morning, with Kensington Palace releasing a statement saying: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.’

The birth of the new baby will be close to other celebrations for the royal pair, with Kate and William’s seventh wedding anniversary just a week away on 29 April, while Charlotte’s 3rd birthday is on 2 May.

The new baby narrowly missed out on sharing a birthday with the Queen, who turned 92 on Saturday.

The littl’un will also share its birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was born at the Lindo Wing on 23 April in 1981.

St George’s Day used to be a bank holiday, but is now just a day of remembrance. However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is campaigning for it to change back to a national holiday – which he reinforced in a tweet earlier today. Did he know something we didn’t…?

With a new royal baby, it could give him a better argument for reinstating the national holiday!