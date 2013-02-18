‘Kate Middleton Should Recycle Her Outfits’ Says Vivienne Westwood

Kate Middleton‘s style has been criticised by none other than fashion Dame Vivienne Westwood, who believes that the Duchess Of Cambridge should wear more of her outfits twice.

Vivienne claims that Kate, who’s known for her love of high street stores, shouldn’t have such an expansive wardrobe and instead should be recycling her dresses and coats for other occasions.

She said: “I don’t have any advice to her, except I think it would be great if she wore the same clothes over and again, because that’s very good for the environment and it would send out a very nice message.

“If you’re going to all that trouble to get an outfit that suits you, then you should keep on wearing it.

“I mean you don’t have to have a red outfit one day and then something almost the same in blue the next.”

All eyes will be on Kate tomorrow when she will debut her four-month baby bump in public for the first time at a charity event in London.

Do you think she should wear something from last season?