Do We Know The Sex Of Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Baby?

A little boy may be on his way...

We’re not gonna lie, we’re INCREDIBLY excited about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby news.

Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this month that the couple are expecting, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

Since then, we’ve (obvs) been trying to work out all the details. And more than anything else, we want to know whether K-Middy is expecting a little girl or boy.

Intriguingly, it looks like we may have just been given a clue. Ooh.

It’s been reported that Kate, 35, has been craving spicy food and sweets, which suggests that she could be expecting a boy.

According to old wives tales, cravings for spicy food in pregnancy lead to the birth of a son, while a hankering for citrus fruits signals that a daughter is on her way.

A source tells the Daily Star: ‘Kate has always wanted a third child.

‘She has been trying for another baby for months… she is suffering from nausea and morning sickness again, and she cannot stop eating spicy food and candy.’

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but the thought of another teeny Prince George fills us with PURE joy.

The speculation comes days after fans thought they’d worked out Kate’s due date.

Speaking at the National Mental Health And Policing conference in Oxford last week, William 35, said: ‘It’s very good news. There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.

‘It was a bit anxious to start with, but we can start celebrating this week.’

If you’re not familiar with the ins and outs of pregnancy, the start of celebrations usually indicates the 12-week mark and the end of the first trimester.

We can only assume that this is what Wills meant. And if we’re right, the pair will welcome their third bubba in March next year.

Eee! We seriously can’t wait.