Kate Middleton Sends Congratulations To President Obama!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly sent a letter of congratulations to President Barack Obama on securing a second term as US President.

The Obamas will stay in the White House for the next four years as Barack continues his Presidency. Wills and Kate spent time with the couple when they visited the UK, and played host to Michelle Obama when she visited this summer for the Olympics.

A source told US Weekly that a private letter has been sent from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

“The Duke and Duchess have sent a personal note of congratulations to Barack Obama on his US re-election.”

Meanwhile, the Queen is also apparently pleased with Obama’s win, with an insider saying, “She gets on well with Mr. Obama and his wife.”

Now we know! BS