Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Now Well Enough To Do The School Run

So lovely!

By Simon Perry

From the editors of PEOPLE

Kate Middleton revealed this morning that she’s now well enough to be able to take little Prince George to school.

The duchess, who is expecting her third child in April, missed Prince George’s first day of school back in September because she was suffering from severe morning sickness in the first stage of her pregnancy.

Speaking at the opening of the annual School Leaders Forum run by one of her charity’s Place2Be in London on Wednesday, she said: ‘As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child.

‘Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together.’

Wearing a plum coloured dress by Goat, she added: ‘Collaborating with experts like yourselves, we’re looking at providing easy access to information and practical tools to support teachers, parents and children feel comfortable talking about their mental health.

‘We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfil their potential.’

The Wednesday stop followed Kate’s gala night out on Tuesday for another of her favourite mental health charities, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. The duchess re-wore a dress from her second pregnancy, cradling a tiny baby bump.

Early intervention in tackling mental health challenges has long been a key part of Kate’s public work.

Last week, she hosted a private discussion at the palace to hear more from experts – including the AFNCCF and Best Beginnings — to gain a greater understanding of the issues and learn what support is available.

We bet she’s loving finally being well enough to drop Prince George off at his school!