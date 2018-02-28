Here’s The Special Meaning Behind Kate Middleton’s Blue Necklace

By Alexandra Whittaker

Just call Kate Middleton the queen of fashion consistency, because this royal knows what she likes and sticks to it. The soon-to-be mum of three visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in order to learn about the launch of the Nursing Now campaign, and while she was out, she dressed in some of her all-time favorite fashion pieces.

Middleton looked regal while dressed in head-to-toe royal blue – by way of a Jenny Packham coat and dress set – but even her accessories stood out. Instead of keeping things minimal, she opted for Jimmy Choo navy suede shoes, a large blue-violet G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace, and matching earrings that complemented her very famous sapphire engagement ring.

It’s no secret that Middleton went against the conventional grain with her blue ring. Middleton’s engagement ring is a 12-carat sapphire-and-diamond cluster ring worth about $500,000. It’s special for much more than its price tag, though. The ring was originally bought by William’s dad Prince Charles to give to Princess Diana for their engagement, and it was reportedly modeled, in part, after a blue Garrad brooch of Queen Victoria’s that Queen Elizabeth enjoys wearing occasionally.

‘It was said to be a strong influence on Prince Charles when he came to Garrard to purchase a ring for Lady Diana. He actually ended up setting a sapphire cluster ring for her, which was later given by Prince William to the Duchess of Cambridge on their engagement,’ said Garrad’s creative director Sara Prentice to Vogue. ‘I would imagine growing up being surrounded by your mother and your grandmother [with] such beautiful, incredible jewellery … it would stick with you.’

Middleton’s Tuesday morning bling matched her ring seamlessly. She has worn the blue jewels before, and only a few weeks back, and they’re a closet staple of hers since they’re so special. The main jewel is surrounded by 0.97-carat diamonds and set in platinum, and it’s from a brand that is special to the royal family.

The G. Collins and Sons jewelry firm in England has provided the jeweler appointed as royal Crown Jeweller by the British monarchs for years. Queen Elizabeth II appointed G. Collins and Sons’s Harry Collins as her personal jeweler in 2000, and he went on to be the Crown Jeweller in 2007.

‘This is the greatest of honors that can be bestowed upon a jeweler by Her Majesty the Queen, involving the care and maintenance of the Crown Jewels housed in the Tower of London and other related duties,’ Collins said of the appointment in a statement.