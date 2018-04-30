How Kate Middleton And Prince William Celebrated Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

Days after welcoming baby Louis, the couple marked another special occasion

Yesterday was a very special day for Kate Middleton and Prince William… they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary!

Kensington Palace marked the occasion with a throwback photo from the big day in 2011, which showed Wills driving himself and his new wife away from Westminster Abbey in a balloon-decorated car.

The image had been captioned: ‘Seven years ago today – thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary! 📷PA.’

Loving that personalised number plate, guys.

While Kate, 36, and 35-year-old William may have marked the occasion on social media, we’re not sure if they’ll have had time to plan too much in real life.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, you’ll know that the pair welcomed their third child last week.

Kate gave birth to a son – who they’ve since named Louis Arthur Charles – at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London on Monday, a brother for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

It’s actually a pretty hectic time for the Royal Family. Charlotte will turn three on Wednesday, and William’s brother Prince Harry is set to marry fiancée Meghan Markle on 19 May.

We bet there are a whole lot of cards in Buckingham Palace right now. Congratulations on seven years, Kate and Wills!