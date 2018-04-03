Kate Middleton And Prince William Broke Royal Protocol On Easter Sunday

They could be in big trouble with the Queen (but she probs let them off)

Easter Sunday was very much a family occasion for the royals.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne were among those who marked the occasion at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where they were joined by the Queen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also headed to the church, although they ended up accidentally breaking protocol while doing so. Eep.

They were running a little late, which meant they got there after the Queen. With most official engagements, the Royal Family turn up in order of rank and status, and the Queen usually arrives last.

We guess it could’ve been worse – Kate and Wills almost missed the service entirely. Their car showed up slightly after the 10:45am scheduled start time.

To be fair to them, it wasn’t exactly their fault. They’d driven from Bucklebury, Berkshire, where they’d been spending time with Kate’s family. And unfortunately, they got stuck in traffic.

Yep. Even the royals can be defeated by roadworks on the M4.

While Kate and Wills – whose third child is due this month – were late, there was another couple who didn’t show up at all.

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle chose not to join his loved ones at the chapel, where they’ll marry in May.

According to reports, Harry and his bride-to-be instead decided to enjoy some well-deserved alone time over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

A Hello! report claimed ‘royal sources’ indicated that the loved-up couple wanted to spend a little time away from the public eye, although it is not known where.

Considering they’ve been working hard on planning their wedding, while also lending their support to a number of important public events, we think it’s nice that they were able to take a break.

But on a slightly more selfish note, we hope they step out together again soon. We need our #Heghan fix, guys.