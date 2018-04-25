What Kate Middleton And Prince William Spoke About Outside The Lindo Wing

The couple chatted as they introduced their new son to the world, and now their conversation has been deciphered

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday.

Kensington Palace announced the news, tweeting: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

Just seven hours later, we got our first glimpse of the little prince. Kate, 36, and 35-year-old William posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing, St Mary’s Hospital, before making their way home to Kensington Palace.

The couple exchanged a few words as they waved to the waiting crowd, although it wasn’t clear what they’d chatted about. But now the Daily Mirror has asked a professional lip reader to decipher their conversation – and this is it…

William: Are you okay with him?

Kate: Yeah.

William: [On someone they recognise] Look, there he is. Over there. [They wave to the left]

Kate: Let’s just wave over there. [They wave to the right]

Kate: Look, he is there. [They wave] It is a bit windy, eh? He might get cold. Let’s go now.

William: Sure.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible as she emerged from the famous doors of the hospital, glowing in a bespoke shift dress by one of her favourite fashion brands, Jenny Packham.

With its white Peter Pan collar, the cherry red number was reminiscent of the outfit Princess Diana stepped out in back in 1984, when she and Prince Charles introduced Prince Harry to the world.

It wasn’t the first time that Kate had turned to Jenny Packham, as she wore custom pieces by the designer to show the world both Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the same steps.

All that’s left is to find out what she and William have decided to call their little bundle of joy…