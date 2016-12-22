Why Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Shunning The Queen’s Christmas This Year

William, Kate, George and Charlotte won't be attending Christmas at Sandringham this year... Here's why

Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be spending this Christmas Day with the Queen, it’s being reported.

The royal couple have broken protocol by choosing to spend Christmas with Kate’s family, the Middletons, in favour of the Queen’s traditional Sandringham celebrations.

But why?

Well, with two young children, George and Charlotte, it’s thought to be down to the kids that they’re choosing to spend the festivities at Kate’s family home.

Because by the sound of it, Christmas at Sandringham is hardly relaxing…

Described as being run ‘like a military operation’, it’s rumoured that the guests have a strict timetable for breakfast, walking the dogs and lunch, with the family meal being timed at 50 minutes.

‘The decision has been made out of a desire to put Charlotte and George first,’ parenting expert Lisa Clegg has told MailOnline.

‘If William and Kate can take a step back from Official Royal duties at certain times, in order to keep life as simple and normal as possible for George and Charlotte then that’s absolutely the right decision.’

Instead, the family will enjoy a ‘blissfully calm’ (according to Kate’s sister Pippa) Christmas at the Middleton household, where dad Michael often indulges in a spot of fancy dress – a sumo suit, to be exact!

‘They are only little and need to be able to be children and get carried away with the excitement and fun of Christmas, without the world looking on them. For this reason, it’s beneficial for them to be in a more relaxed environment.’

Wishing the royals a VERY merry Christmas!