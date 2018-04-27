Kate Middleton And Prince William Just Announced The Name Of Their Baby

It's adorable!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided on a name for their third baby!

It was announced this morning that the royals have gone for… *drum roll* Louis Arthur Charles.

Very cute. And very regal.

The little one is now fifth in line to the throne, and is a sibling for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Baby Louis was born on Monday, with Kensington Palace announcing on Twitter: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

He was introduced to the world just seven hours after his birth, when his parents posed for photos on the steps of the Lindo Wing, St Mary’s Hospital.

Kate, 36, and William, 35 – who married in April 2011 – confirmed Kate’s pregnancy back in September. As with when she was expecting George and Charlotte, she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum and was forced to cancel several public engagements.

But she later returned to the limelight, and joined the royals at a number of events before going on maternity leave in March.

We’ll update you with more details as and when we get them. But in the meantime, welcome to the world Louis!