Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Don’t Hold Hands In Public

A hug is about all we’ve seen from the royal couple since their wedding in 2011

They delighted onlookers when they shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding in 2011 – but why is that the extent of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA?

Despite being one of the most adorable couples IN THE WORLD, they seem to show very little in the way of affection towards each other. In fact, we’ve only seen the occasional hug at sporting events and on royal tours.

In April 2016, photographers almost dropped their cameras when they spotted them putting their arms around each other during a trek to the Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan.

They were more their usual selves at Uluru in Australia in 2014. The pair famously kept a small distance from one another while posing for the cameras, with William playfully asking his wife: ‘So, what shall we talk about?’

But before you jump to conclusions, there’s probably a perfectly good explanation for the couple keeping such decorum in public.

It’s all business.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier tells PEOPLE: ‘There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA.

‘The likely reasoning is more that while travelling on a tour such as their [2016] India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy.

‘The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.’

And long-time royal writer Judy Wade agrees, saying: ‘Going to somewhere like the [Taj Mahal] mausoleum is very much an official, straight-laced kind of event and you wouldn’t hold hands there if they’re there on an official visit.

‘But I noticed they did let their hair down at the sporty occasions on the [India] tour, and there was a great deal of fun, and he kept putting his arms around her.

‘Different types of occasions call for different types of behaviour.’

Mystery solved.

