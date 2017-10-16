Kate Middleton Turns Heads At Paddington Station For One Big Reason

The Duchess of Cambridge is the talk of social media, following her latest public appearance...

One week after making her first public appearance following the announcement of her pregnancy, Kate Middleton has stepped out again.

Alongside her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, the Duchess made a surprise appearance at an event in London on Monday.

The occasion was hosted by Studiocanal and BAFTA in celebration of Paddington 2, which will hit cinemas on the 10th November. A number of children from the Royals’ charities were also invited to join them.

As well as meeting the bear himself – and the cast and crew of the film – the Royal trio also attended a special party held for the children.

The mum-to-be looked incredible in a baby pink dress by Orla Kiely, complete with floral detailing.

Kate also appeared to unveil a new hairdo, adding layering to her brunette tresses and opting for an ever-so-slightly shorter style.

Despite reports that the Duchess has been suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum, a very severe case of morning sickness, the 35-year-old seemed to be in good spirits at Monday’s event.

In fact, Kate was even photographed dancing with Paddington Bear at the London train station – and, unsurprisingly, the images seem to have gone viral on social media.

‘Today I wanna be cool like Kate Middleton dancing with Paddington Bear #goals,’ one user wrote.

Another added: ‘This is my favorite picture of Kate now!’

Sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of the back of his camera, photographer James Whatling tweeted the candid moment.

He added the words: ‘DO NOT ADJUST YOUR SCREENS! The Duchess of Cambridge is indeed dancing with Paddington Bear…’

Amazing.

Just when we thought our girl crush couldn’t get any deeper…