Porridge Oats?! The Surprising Secret Behind Kate Middleton’s Red Carpet Glow

Kate Middleton's beauty therapist has revealed what gives the Duchess her natural glow...

Ever wondered what’s behind Kate Middleton’s red carpet glow? Forget expensive serums and beauty creams, the secret ingredients behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s radiant skin can actually be found in your kitchen cupboard. Yes, really.

Appearing on a This Morning Royal Beauty Special, beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell — owner of Heaven Skincare, and reported Royal beauty go-to — revealed the routines she uses with clients (including the Duchess of Cornwall and Gwyneth Paltrow) to help maintain a natural radiance. Mashed bananas, porridge oats and chocolate spread are just some of the affordable store cupboard-staples featured in Deborah’s royal beauty round-up, proving that a red carpet glow can indeed be achieved at home.

And while she didn’t actually single out the Duchess of Cambridge in particular, Deborah did reveal whilst demonstrating the ‘Nutella Facial’ on a model, that she’s used the same (rather bizarre) routine on some of her Royal fans:

‘Now I’ve actually used this at home, and I’ve actually used this on some of my clients – not naming any names!!’

Speaking to presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, the therapist added that while she couldn’t name names, the recipient of the chocolate spread beauty hack had ‘really good skin’.

Wow, who’d have thought?

Other tips included adding a muslin bag filled with porridge oats to your bath to soften skin, and adding a spoonful of coffee granules to your eye cream to help reduce puffiness and dark-circles.

‘This is something that we can all do at home, with no cost,’ Deborah stated.

We think it’s fair to say that Kate Middleton has been looking pretty uh-mazing recently — hello, BAFTAs — and she’s well known for her signature natural (and flawless) beauty look.

From major public appearances to royal tours, the Duchess’s effortless joie de vivre has always been a talking point amongst professionals, and now it seems that we can actually all bag ourselves this beauty look for just a few pounds. The price of a jar of Nutella actually, although is it hygienic to actually eat the face mask afterwards? Hmm, don’t say you wouldn’t be tempted…