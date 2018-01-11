And it makes complete sense.

We have no doubt that Kate Middleton – a seasoned royal – has been showing Meghan Markle the ropes over the past few months, with the actress explaining in her engagement interview that the Duchess of Cambridge had been ‘wonderful’.

But it seems like Kate’s advice isn’t limited to tips on etiquette and secrets for how to get on with the family, it also extends to royal fashion advice.

And on closer inspection, we can definitely tell.

While the 36-year-old Suits actress has brought a sense of millennial style to the royal family (even wearing high fashion sheer couture in her official engagement photos), if we look closely we can tell that Meghan has actually been changing her look since joining the royal fold – and it’s all down to Kate.

Following in Kate Middleton’s footsteps, Meghan has started using her wardrobe to spread an important message.

Kate predominantly wears British designers, a tribute to her home country, but when meeting international leaders or traveling overseas on royal tours, she mixes British and international designers to give a nod to both her home country and the country that she is visiting.

Being Canadian, this advice applies to Meghan Markle more than anyone, with the actress seeming to consciously mix British and Canadian brands and designers in her outfits over the past few months to show respect to both countries.

Starting the trend at her official engagement appearance when she teamed a Parosh dress with a coat by Canadian brand, Line The Label, Meghan has been mixing designers ever since.

While visiting Nottingham with Prince Harry in December, the actress teamed her skirt and boots by British brands Joseph and Kurt Geiger with a coat by Canadian brand Package. And in Brixton earlier this week, she donned a stunning salt and pepper coat by Canadian brand, Smythe, teaming it with an M&S jumper and a pair of Burberry trousers.

Does this mean we could see a Canadian-British designer mix for the big wedding day? We’ll have to wait and see!