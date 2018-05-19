Kate Middleton Recycled A Special Dress For The Royal Wedding

From the editors of Marie Claire

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her impeccable style and wearing outfits more than once, and the Royal Wedding was no exception.

Kate chose to recycle an Alexander McQueen pale yellow tailored coat to accompany her daughter Charlotte down the aisle, leading the way for Meghan Markle in her Givenchy wedding dress.

She paired it with a matching Philip Treacy hat with floral detail, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Now here’s where you’ve seen the outfit before. She first wore it for her daughter Charlotte’s christening back in July 2015, and then a year later for the Queen’s birthday in June 2016.

As for Princess Charlotte, she wore a custom made dress by Givenchy, to match the other bridesmaids.

She accessorised with white leather Aquazurra shoes, monogrammed with her initials and the wedding date. The shoes are a gift from Meghan to the young ladies as a keepsake of the special day.

Oh so chic.