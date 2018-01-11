Kate Middleton Re-Wore One Of Her Favourite Maternity Outfits – And It’s In Stock

You can bag yourself a royal-approved frock for just £65....

From the editors of Marie Claire

We all know Kate Middleton is big on re-wearing her clothes, and things are no different when it comes to her maternity wardrobe.

The 36-year-old – who’s expecting her third child with husband Prince William – sported one of her favourite maternity dresses while making her first public appearance of 2018 yesterday.

Kate opted for a dress by Seraphine to visit Reach Academy Feltham in west London, a school that works with children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

We can totally see why she was keen to recycle the piece. She looked lovely in the knee-length design, which featured a blue and green floral print and and a floaty skirt.

She’d paired it with a sold-out Hobbs double-breasted wool coat and Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps, which she’s also worn before.

According to PEOPLE, Kate stepped out in the dress twice when she was pregnant with daughter Princess Charlotte. In fact, Seraphine has been a long-time favourite of the Duchess.

Kate and William, 35, are expecting third child in April.

They’re already parents to Prince George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte, who recently started nursery school at Willcocks Nursery School.