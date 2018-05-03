After The Royal Wedding, We Might Not Be Seeing Kate Middleton For A While

The Duchess is reported to be taking an extended maternity leave

Kate Middleton has had a pretty busy couple of weeks.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to third child Prince Louis last Monday, and she and husband Prince William celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte’s birthday yesterday.

The family are now enjoying life as a family of five at their home in Kensington Palace, but they’ll be back in the spotlight in just a couple of weeks.

William, 35, is set to be best man at brother Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on 19 May, and their elder children Princess Charlotte and Prince George are expected to be flower girl and page boy.

It’s not known whether Louis will be in attendance or not – considering he’ll be under a month old – although the general consensus is that he’ll be nearby so Kate can check on him.

Whatever the case, it looks like this may be the last time we see Kate, 36, for quite a while.

It’s been reported that the mum-of-three will take a longer maternity leave than she did with George, four, and three-year-old Charlotte.

After Kate gave birth to George, she was back out six weeks later to open a marathon. With Charlotte, she returned to public duties after two months.

So really, it’s not exactly surprising that she fancies a bit more of a break this time.

While we’ll miss seeing K-Middy (and her lust-worthy wardrobe) out and about over the next few months, we hope she enjoys some time off bonding with baby Louis.