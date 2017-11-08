Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore One Of Her Dresses From Her Pregnancy With Charlotte, And We Love It

But can you spot her teeny baby bump?

Just when you think you couldn’t love Kate Middleton’s style any more, she proves you wrong. Last night saw K-Middy help host a charity gala at the Orangery in Kensington Palace.

But we think we’ve seen this gown somewhere before…

Yep, that’s right, the gown is an old favourite as the duchess wore it while pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte, back in November 2014. According to PEOPLE, she also wore the stunning dress to a friend’s wedding the following month.

The gorgeous black lace number is by iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg, and is the ultimate LBD (long black dress) if you ask us.

And if you look closely, you’ll see a teeny tiny baby bump. Awww!

More: Kate Middleton Has Been ‘Bump-Shamed’, And It’s Not Okay

It seems that Kate isn’t the only one to have taken a liking to the dress style, as Meghan Markle wore a shorter version of the dress on the red carpet back in 2012.

Reckon Meghan and Kate share style tips? We like to think so.

The duchess recently made her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy in honour of World Mental Health Day, wearing a gorgeous sky blue dress we need for our winter party wardrobes.

Royal family enthusiasts all over the country are currently on ‘baby no. 3 watch’ as they eagerly await Kate’s April due date.

Not long to go now…

By Lucy Abbersteen