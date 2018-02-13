There’s A New Favourite For Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Baby Name

Alice has been knocked off the top spot...

It looks like we may be a little closer to finding out the name of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child.

Their little one isn’t due until April, but according to Ladbrokes, they’ll be welcoming a daughter. In fact, some bookies have already suspended bets on the sex of the baby.

With this in mind, girls’ names have raced to the top of the rumour list.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is due to give birth in April

Previously an outside choice, Mary is now in first place with odds of 7/1, having previously been at 20/1. Alice was in this position but is now joint-second favourite with Victoria, with odds of 8/1.

Albert and Arthur are the most popular boys’ names at 12/1, followed by Frederick, Henry and James at 16/1.

Check out the full list here…

Mary 7/1
Alice 8/1
Victoria 8/1
Albert 12/1
Arthur 12/1
Alexandra 16/1
Diana 16/1
Elizabeth 16/1
Frederick 16/1
Henry 16/1
James 16/1
Grace 20/1

