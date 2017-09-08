Loose Women Viewers Are Angry With Their Comments About Kate Middleton

The panellists discussed Kate's hyperemesis gravidarum on yesterday's show, and it didn't go down well with other sufferers of the condition

The Loose Women panellists have come under fire for their conversation about Kate Middleton on yesterday’s show.

Andrea McLean, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Saira Khan were discussing Prince George’s first day at school when Andrea brought up the fact that mum Kate couldn’t be there, as she’s still suffering from ‘morning sickness’.

As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess, 35, is battling hyperemesis gravidarum.

This severe condition means she’s unable to carry out some of her planned royal engagements, and is being cared for at the family home in Kensington Palace.

It was the fact that the term hyperemesis gravidarum wasn’t used that angered some viewers, who felt that they were downplaying the seriousness of Kate’s illness.

One tweeted: ‘HG is so much more than morning sickness I ended up on a drip with collapsed veins,’ while another wrote: ‘Why are you trivialising Kate’s illness? Women in the depths of HG can barley lift their head, let alone do the school run #educateyourself [sic].’

A message from charity HG Support UK read: ‘A lot of upset has been caused within the HG community by comments at the beginning of the show – please contact us for accurate information.’

Hyperemesis gravidarum can cause sufferers to vomit up to 50 times a day, which can lead to other health problems including dehydration and weight loss. It’s thought to affect around 1 in every 100 pregnant women, and often requires hospital treatment.

Kensington Palace announced Kate and husband Prince William’s happy news on Monday, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

We’re sending all our congratulations to the family, and hope Kate is feeling better soon.