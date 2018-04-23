It’s Been Confirmed That Kate Middleton Is In Labour With Her Third Child

The little prince or princess is on his/her way!

The day we’ve all been waiting months for has arrived… Kate Middleton is in labour!

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London, according to an announcement on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter page.

The little one’s older siblings Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte were born at the same facility, so Kate is most definitely in good hands.

In fact, there are 23 people assisting with the birth. According to PEOPLE, three midwives, two obstetricians, three anesthesiologists, four surgical staff members, two special care staffers, four pediatricians, one lab technician for blood tests and three or four managers are all on call.

Only the best for the new fifth in line to the throne, right?

Kate, 36, and her husband Prince William, 35 – who married in April 2011 – announced Kate’s happy news back in September. As with her other pregnancies, she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum and was forced to cancel several public engagements.

But she’s since been back in the limelight, and joined the royals at a number of events before going on maternity leave last month.

We’ll update you with all the details as and when we get them. But in the meantime… good luck, Kate!