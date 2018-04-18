This Is What Kate Middleton’s Packed In Her Hospital Baby Bag

The Duchess is due any day now

By Amy Hunt

From the editors of Woman & Home

While the world excitedly awaits the arrival of the next Cambridge baby, the Duchess herself is quietly preparing to welcome her third child.

And just like any other expectant mother, she’s likely been preparing her bag for – at least – an overnight stay at the Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

According to OK!, Catherine has been packing her bags full of both practical and sentimental items, as she readies herself to give birth.

The publication reports that the royal has been given some sweet gifts from her family for the special day.

Reportedly, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have adorably given their mum some of their favourite toys, as good luck charms for her stint in hospital.

Husband Prince William has also got in on the packing action, picking his wife out one of her favourite Madagascan vanilla aromatherapy kits. The kit reportedly includes candles and a CD of calming music – perfect for any expectant mother.

Kate is also thought to have received a thoughtful, good luck talisman from the monarch herself. It’s said that the Queen gifted her granddaughter-in-law a ’19th century alabaster cameo pendant’.

She’s also given a special nod to her mother, giving Catherine her ‘mother’s black onyx beads’ for good luck.What a sweet gesture!

The magazine continues to claim that the Duchess has loaded up her Kindle for some hospital reading during her stay.

Reportedly, the royal has chosen a selection of Booker Prize winning authors, meaning Catherine could be reading anything from Julian Barnes’ The Sense Of An Ending, to 2017’s award winner George Saunders’ Lincoln In The Bardo.

The private wing where Kate is set to give birth to her third child also offers some of the best care in the world. And it’s well-known for its enticing and luxurious extras.

Expectant mothers can look forward to private, modern rooms with en-suite facilities. The rooms also include free Wi-Fi and satellite TV to boot.

A daily choice of newspaper is also provided to patients. And William and Catherine can also celebrate their new arrival with a comforting scone and cup of tea, with the hopsital’s popular afternoon tea service.

‘Talented chefs’ also provide all of the daily meals on the maternity ward. So Catherine certainly won’t have to deal with bog-standard hospital fare.

It’s thought that the Duchess is due sometime around the 23 April. So it’s likely that she could give birth any day now. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled!