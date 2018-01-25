Is Kate Middleton Planning To Give Birth To Her Third Child At Home?

From the editors of InStyle UK

Kate Middleton may be about to break a huge royal tradition.

It’s been reported that the 36-year-old Duchess is keen to have her third baby at home, at either Kensington Palace or on the Sandringham Estate.

Kate and husband Prince William’s other children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born at the Lindo Wing of London’s St Mary’s Hospital, as were Wills and his brother Prince Harry.

But each time, camera crews and fans have surrounded the building for days. This time, Kate is said to want to avoid the ‘chaos’ of a public birth.

According to the Daily Express, Kate has ‘discussed it’ with William, 35, and he’s ‘supportive’.

A source says: ‘Above all they have agreed that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day-to-day running of any hospital where she gave birth.

‘They were very concerned about the chaos caused with the first two children as hundreds of press and public camped outside for several days, and they would like to avoid a repeat if they could.’

Apparently, Kate and Wills don’t think the attention is fair on other patients and relatives at the hospital.

The pair announced their baby news in September, and are due to welcome their son or daughter in April.