She's keeping him on his toes.

Words by Lara Walsh

From the editors of InStyle US

Pregnant Kate Middleton isn’t letting her impending due date keep her off the ice rink.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child with Prince William in April, kicked off the royal pair’s four-day tour of Sweden and Norway with a friendly game of hockey.

The expectant princess—a reportedly talented field hockey player while in school—showed her competitive spirit as she faced off against her husband during a ‘bandy hockey’ match, where the couple tried their best out of three shots.

Middleton kept warm in plunging temperatures in a cosy black shearling coat from Burberry, which was paired with black skinny jeans, sturdy Sorel boots, gloves lined with gray faux fur, and a knitted black-and-white hat. And, in a nod to the country’s culture, she layered a maroon sweater by Swedish designer Fjällräven under her jacket.

While the brunette beauty unfortunately only hit the mark once, losing against Will by one point, she appeared to be having the time of her life, as she sipped on an alcohol-free mulled wine, sampled biscuits, and received two mini jerseys for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Next on the agenda? The pair is scheduled to have lunch with the King and Queen of Sweden in Stockholm’s royal palace later in the day, followed by a visit to the Nobel museum.