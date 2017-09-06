Kate Middleton May Have Alluded To Her Pregnancy Weeks Ago

A conspiracy theory has emerged on Twitter...

This week is all about Kate Middleton and Prince William, and their soon-to-be family of five.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the couple are expecting their third child, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

The Queen and both families are ‘delighted with the news’. And TBH, so are we.

But while the official confirmation didn’t go out until this week, it’s been suggested that Kate may actually have hinted at her happy news weeks ago. Ooh.

The Evening Standard‘s political reporter Kate Proctor has noticed a pattern throughout Kate’s pregnancies – that she changes her hair shortly before making the announcement.

This could be a super-clever way of taking the attention away from any emerging bump, and putting it all on her luscious locks. So sneaky.

The journalist tweeted: ‘Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago! [sic].’

Want proof? Kate chopped her lengths into a chic lob before heading to Wimbledon back in July. Which, coincidentally, happens to be a huge sporting event that she knew she’d be photographed at.

And a week before revealing she was expecting son Prince George in 2012, she debuted a new fringe while opening an exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

If true, it’s a pretty flippin’ clever move on Kate’s part.

We all knew she wasn’t just a pretty face, didn’t we?! Sending Kate, William, George and Princess Charlotte all our congratulations at this exciting time.