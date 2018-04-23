Kate Middleton And Prince William Have Welcomed Their Third Child

Baby Cambridge is here!

It’s official… Kate Middleton has given birth!

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William welcomed a baby boy this morning, Kensington Palace has announced.

The newborn is a sibling for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, and is now fifth in line to the throne.

Kate, 36, and William, 35 – who married in April 2011 – announced Kate’s happy news back in September. As with her other pregnancies, she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum and was forced to cancel several public engagements.

But she’s since been back in the limelight, and joined the royals at a number of events before going on maternity leave last month.

We’ll update you with all the details as and when we get them. But in the meantime, congratulations to the Cambridges!