Kate Middleton Is Seen For The First Time Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

In a video filmed before she fell pregnant, the 35-year-old discusses mental health awareness in schools

Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance since announcing her baby news earlier this month. And yep, she looked AMAZING.

But there was no sign of a bump, as the 35-year-old was actually seen in a video recorded a few months before she fell pregnant.

Kate launched the You’re Never Too Young To Talk Mental Health campaign yesterday, which aims to promote mental health awareness in schools.

In a clip filmed in January, she urges parents to encourage their children to be ‘open about their feelings’.

She says: ‘As parents, we all want our children to have the best possible start in life.

‘Encouraging children to understand and be open about their feelings can give them the skills to cope with the ups and downs that life will throw at them as they grow up.

‘It’s important that our children understand that emotions are normal, and that they have the confidence to ask for help if they are struggling.

‘This is why I am proud to support the You’re Never Too Young To Talk Mental Health campaign by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, which is being rolled out across primary schools this autumn.

‘The campaign’s resources are excellent tools to support parents. They demonstrate how we can help children express their feelings, respond appropriately, and prevent small problems from snowballing into bigger ones.’

Kensington Palace confirmed on 4 September that Kate and her husband Prince William are expecting, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

The couple married in 2011 and became parents to son Prince George two years later. Daughter Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015.

As with her previous two pregnancies, Kate has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

This severe morning sickness means she’s unable to carry out some of her planned royal engagements, and is being cared for at the family home in Kensington Palace.