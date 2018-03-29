There’s Photo Evidence That Hints Kate Middleton Will Give Birth Very Soon

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

The royal baby countdown is on, and it’s only a matter of time before Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their newest addition to the world.

Despite the due date looming, there hasn’t been much indication yet about when exactly Middleton might give birth, but we just got a big hint that could shed some light on the exact time frame.

Up until a week ago, Middleton was business as usual, attending royal visit after royal visit. Now that she’s out of the spotlight and on maternity leave, royal fans are looking forward to the originally reported April 23 due date to see her again, but she could give birth even sooner. At least, if her hospital is any indication.

The steps of St. Mary’s Hospital, where Middleton debuted both Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world, is currently being prepared for another royal baby moment. The area is famously where Princess Diana presented Prince William and Prince Harry for the first time, so there’s a lot of history in it. There’s also a lot of chipped paint.

Ahead of the new baby’s arrival, St. Mary’s is painting the railings outside the Lindo Wing where Will and Kate will stand later this April.

This is yet another step in the lead-up to the third royal baby.

People reports that before Prince George’s birth, there were ladders across the road from the hospital for the three weeks before Middleton gave birth, so the new paint job could be a sign that the baby will be here sooner than we thought.