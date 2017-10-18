Kensington Palace Has Officially Announced Kate Middleton’s Due Date

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet their third little one in spring

Eee! We now officially know when Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby is due.

It was announced yesterday that the royal couple will welcome their third child in spring, with a tweet from Kensington Palace reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.’

The confirmation comes days after Kate and her blossoming bump made their first public appearance.

Last week, the mum-of-two marked World Mental Health Day at a Buckingham Palace reception. Joined by husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, she honoured those working in the mental health field.

These included the people involved in the royal trio’s Heads Together campaign, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The last time we’d seen Kate was on 30 August, when she, Wills and Harry stepped out together ahead of the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Unfortunately, as with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. This severe morning sickness meant she was no longer able to carry out some of her planned royal engagements.

And while she looked healthy and gorgeous at last week’s event, she’s still in recovery. An aide told reporters: ‘The Duchess’s condition is improving but she is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.’

Kate and Wills, both 35, married in 2011 and became parents to son Prince George two years later. Daughter Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015.

We’re sending all our congratulations to the royals at his happy time, and we’ll continue to keep you updated with all the baby news in due course.