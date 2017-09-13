SO. EXCITING.

We’re still getting over the excitement that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting a third baby. Indeed, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will soon have a baby brother or sister- details are yet to have been confirmed- and we’re not ashamed to admit we’re probably looking forward to it more than they are. Soz.

Kensington Palace revealed the Princess’ baby news in a statement earlier this month reading: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their child.” Eek!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Since the announcement, we’ve been trying to work out how far along Kate is. When she fell pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the Duchess had to announce her pregnancy early due to severe morning sickness and her battle with Hyperemesis Gravidarium, but fans of the couple think Prince William might’ve just revealed this one’s official due date.

Speaking at the National Mental Health and Policing conference in Oxford earlier this week, future King Prince William said: “It’s very good news. There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.

“It was a bit anxious to start with, but we can start celebrating this week.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch poppies fall at Menin Gate to honour those lost at Passchendaele during the First World War #Passchendaele100 A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

If you’re not familiar with the ins and outs of pregnancy, the start of celebrations usually indicates the 12-week mark and the end of the first trimester, so we can only assume that’s the case with Kate. If we’re right, the pair will welcome their third royal baby in March next year.

We seriously can’t wait.