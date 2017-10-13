Kate Middleton Has Been ‘Bump-Shamed’, And It’s Really Not Okay

The 35-year-old was criticised after being photographed at Buckingham Palace earlier this week

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy earlier this week, and she was totally glowing.

But more importantly, she looked happy and healthy.

As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. This severe morning sickness led her to cancel some of her planned royal engagements, so it was great to see her out and about again.

Kate marked World Mental Health Day at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night, alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The event honoured those working in the mental health field. These included the people involved in the royal trio’s Heads Together campaign, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Kate showed off her blossoming bump in a blue Temperley London dress, which she’d paired with black courts and her trademark bouncy blow-dry. How beaut?!

But unfortunately for the 35-year-old, not everyone had such complimentary things to say. Some thought it was acceptable to ‘bump-shame’ Kate, telling her that her stomach wasn’t big enough. *Sigh*.

Comments on Twitter included: ‘I can’t believe she’s prego, she looks too thin,’ and: ‘Really, Is she pregnant? [sic].’

We can’t believe we’re having to say this, but NEWSFLASH, not every pregnant woman’s bump grows at the same rate. So let’s just leave Kate alone, yeah?

It’s actually pretty amazing that Kate attended the reception at all. An aide told reporters: ‘The Duchess’s condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.’

With that in mind, surely we should be focusing on her commitments to mental health, rather than scrutinising the size of her stomach?

We’re glad you’re on the road to recovery, Kate.