It Looks Like Kate Middleton’s Baby Bump Is Getting Bigger

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently expecting her third child...

Kate Middleton might have been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – a severe form of morning sickness that also reared its ugly head during her previous pregnancies – but that hasn’t stopped her from stepping out for a number of public appearances of late.

The Duchess of Cambridge announced that she’s expecting her third child back in September, and today she was photographed during her first lone outing since the news.

Wearing a black and white tracksuit, Kate played some sports with Tennis for Kids, an organisation which encourages children to engage in the hobby.

Kate was all smiles as she indulged in some tennis with the children.

Johanna Konta, a professional in the sport, said of the morning event: ‘It was good and fun. She’s lovely. It was great to see her passion for tennis and that she was here to learn about these great programs being run by the LTA.

‘Every little girl and almost every boy wants to meet a princess, and it got them very excited.’

The official Twitter account for Kensington Palace, which shares regular updates from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, posted a video from the event.

‘The Duchess joins in with a coaching session with Tennis for Kids Ambassador @JoKonta91,’ one tweet read.

A follow-up showed the mum-to-be getting involved in a training session.

‘On Court 4 The Duchess gets involved in a @wearecoachcore training session, which is being delivered by Coach Core apprentices,’ it said.

Of course, many have noticed that Kate’s baby bump is growing.

Unfortunately, the Duchess was the subject of some very insensitive bump-shaming not too long ago, so it’s important to remember that every body is different and will develop at varying rates.

But we’re pleased to see her so happy and looking so well.

The Duchess is definitely glowing.