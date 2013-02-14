Kate Middleton Bikini Pictures Make Front Page Of US Mag

Kate Middleton has graced the front page of Star magazine in the US today, prompting more debate about the Duchess Of Cambridge’s privacy.

Kate and William were informed of the candid pictures yesterday, which show the royals strolling along a private beach in Mustique. Kate is wearing a tiny blue bikini and showing off her four-month baby bump.

We think Kate looks fabulous in the pictures, but given that Mustique is a private island, St James’ Palace states that the images ARE a breach of the couple’s privacy, despite the fact they may have been taken by a passer-by.

Star is the first magazine in the US to use the pictures. It shows a full-length shot of the Duchess with the headline “Kate Shows Off Baby Bump – 5 pages of must-see photos inside”. Eek.

Italian magazine Chi was the first publication to use the pictures, followed by Australian magazine, Woman’s Day. ITV’s This Morning landed themselves in hot water yesterday when they flashed the cover of Chi on the screen without blurring the images. They were forced to apologise to the Duke and Duchess live on air. No UK publications will be using the pictures.

We’ll bring you more news as it happens. Let’s hope Kate’s managed to at least enjoy a few days of her babymoon… RM