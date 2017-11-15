Kate Middleton Is Apparently A Huge Fan Of This Natural Beauty Brand

And now we want the whole line, obvs

Anything that Kate Middleton reportedly loves, be it fashion or beauty, is pretty much a guaranteed sellout – more commonly known as the ‘Kate Middleton effect’.

You may not have heard of the newest K-Mid approved brand to catch our attention, Beauti Skincare, but if it’s good enough for royalty then it’s good enough for our humble IKEA bathroom cabinets.

The duchess is currently pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, due in March, so naturally all eyes are currently on Kate and her ever-growing bump.

Brand founder Leila Aalam says the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of their Beauty Elixir keeps not one, not two, but three bottles of the facial oil by her bed.

‘We were ecstatic to know that she liked it and was actually using it,’ she told People last year.

The home grown brand’s products are all made from 100% organic ingredients, the majority of which are organic, meaning it’s totally free from all chemicals and irritants.

Better get your hands on it quick, as you know it’ll probably now sell out in a matter of days.

By Lucy Abbersteen