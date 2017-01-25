Why Kate Middleton’s BAFTA Plans Are Causing Controversy

The Duchess of Cambridge is reported to be joining her husband Prince William on the red carpet next month...

It’s rumoured that Kate Middleton will be attending the BAFTAs next month – and we’re very excited about it.

What’s she planning to wear? Will she get a selfie with Meryl Streep? Is she going to fan-girl over Ryan Gosling?! Because WE WOULD.

But unfortunately for the Duchess, some people allegedly aren’t so keen to see her and her husband Prince William walk the red carpet. Eep.

Apparently, senior staff are concerned that Kate, 35, will ‘upstage’ the other guests expected to attend.

A BAFTA source tells The Sun: ‘William has faced serious criticism from the film industry for missing the BAFTAs the last two years, despite being our president.

‘As a result of that feedback, he made it clear he wants to go this year and even bring Kate. It would be a real show of his commitment towards BAFTA and create headlines around the world.

‘But it was then expressed by senior staff within BAFTA that Kate’s attendance will totally distract from all the film stars there.’

The situation is believed to have sparked tension, with BAFTA’s chief executive Amanda Berry allegedly trying to smooth relations with Kensington Palace.

A second insider adds: ‘Most people think William will end up getting his way by bringing Kate but it’s created awkwardness because her attendance shouldn’t have been in question.’

However, BAFTA have since rubbished reports of a rift, with a spokesperson stating: ‘It is completely untrue that BAFTA has suggested that our president attend on his own.

‘We would be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses any year they are able to attend.’

Seeing as this would be Kate’s first BAFTAs, we really hope the whole rigmarole doesn’t leave her feeling awkward if she does end up attending.