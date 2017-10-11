Kate Middleton Heads Out For The First Time Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

And is that a little bump we spy?!

Kate Middleton has headed out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, and yep, she’s totally glowing.

The Duchess marked World Mental Health Day at a Buckingham Palace reception yesterday. Joined by husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, she honoured those working in the mental health field.

These included the people involved in the royal trio’s Heads Together campaign, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Kate showed off a teeny-tiny bump in a blue Temperley London dress, which she’d paired with black courts and her trademark bouncy blow-dry. How beaut?!

The last time we saw Kate was on 30 August, when she, Wills and Harry stepped out together ahead of the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Kensington Palace revealed her pregnancy days later, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

The Queen and both families were said to be ‘delighted with the news’.

Unfortunately, as with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. This severe morning sickness meant she was no longer able to carry out some of her planned royal engagements.

And while she looked healthy and gorgeous last night, she’s still in recovery.

An aide told reporters yesterday: ‘The Duchess’s condition is improving but she is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.’

Kate and Wills, both 35, married in 2011 and became parents to son Prince George two years later. Daughter Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015.

It’s great to see Kate back out again, and we can’t wait to see that lil’ bump growing over the next few months!