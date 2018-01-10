This Is How Kate Middleton Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle.com

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton turned 36, and she rang in a manner that many of us can relate to.

The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge didn’t throw a big party. Instead, she opted to celebrate with her husband Prince William and their two children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, in a more intimate setting.

‘[She’s] celebrating privately with William and the children,’ a source told E! News. ‘It’s just a quiet celebration at home. No big party.’

There may not have been a big party, but there were many reasons to celebrate.

In addition to Kate’s birthday and her daughter Princess Charlotte beginning nursery school this week (with the most adorable school photos to go along with the news), her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle made their first public appearance of the year together.

With another baby on the way for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, plus a much buzzed-about royal wedding on the horizon, 2018 is shaping up to be the year of the royals.