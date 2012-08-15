Kate Hudson In Glee: The First Pic!

Kate Hudson has made no secret of the fact she’s making a cameo in Glee. But now we’ve finally got a glimpse of the actress in her leotard and fishnets.

Glee creator Ryan Murphy posted a picture of Kate caught in a sexy cinch with a male dancer on his Twitter feed. Doesn’t she look incredible? We first heard that 33-year-old Kate would appear in the show when Lea Michele gushed about the actress at Comic-Con last month. She said: “I am so excited! OMG! I’m so obsessed with her. I love her! She’s one of the greatest comedic actresses right now and I just think she’s so great… so I can’t wait to work with her!”

Kate is playing the character Cassandra July, a dance instructor and mentor to Lea’s character Rachel at the New York Academy For Dramatic Arts. We can’t wait to see her in action! RM