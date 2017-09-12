Kate Hudson Comes Under Fire For Her Comment About Having A C-Section

The actress has been criticised by other mothers for the remark...

Kate Hudson has sparked a fierce parenting debate over a controversial comment about having a caesarian.

The 38-year-old actress was slammed by other mothers when asked by Cosmopolitan US what the laziest thing she’s ever done is, replying: ‘Have a C-section!’

Kate had eldest boy Ryder, 13, by C-section, while younger son Bingham, six, was a VBAC birth.

One comment on Instagram reads: ‘How insensitive. Shaming a way that so many women don’t chose to have their babies but have to! I labored for over 24 hours before it was no longer safe for me and my baby. I think that’s the furthest thing from lazy! [sic].’

Another says: ‘Sorry but my son and I would have both died without a c-section. Call me lazy but I’d rather be alive with him than dead from being “not lazy”. Stupid comment, Kate.’

However, others have stuck up for Kate, with one fan posting: ‘She was commenting about HERSELF. For her a c section was lazy. She in no way said all c-sections are lazy or that women who have them are lazy [sic].’

Others wrote: ‘I had 3 c sections in the last 4 years, and I found the comment hilarious. Sounds exactly like something I would have said as a joke,’ and: ‘This isn’t about you! That was her question to answer however she pleases.’

Kate has previously spoken about her decision to have a caesarian, admitting that she elected to have one so that she didn’t have to leave hospital.

She said: ‘I was going to get induced because the baby was so big. Then my hips weren’t opening, and I wasn’t dilating. I was in labour. My contractions were two to five minutes apart and I couldn’t feel anything.

‘The doctor said I could go home, but it was such a pain in the butt to get to hospital because we were being stalked by photographers.

‘We went in at midnight and I was like: “I am not going home. I just don’t want to do this again. Let’s just have a C-section.” And so I got drugged up.’

What are your thoughts on the debate? Let us know @lookmagazine.