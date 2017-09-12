Kate Hudson Comes Under Fire For Her Comment About Having A C-Section

The actress has been criticised by other mothers for the remark...

Kate Hudson has sparked a fierce parenting debate over a controversial comment about having a caesarian.

The 38-year-old actress was slammed by other mothers when asked by Cosmopolitan US what the laziest thing she’s ever done is, replying: ‘Have a C-section!’

Kate had eldest boy Ryder, 13, by C-section, while younger son Bingham, six, was a VBAC birth.

Oh how they grow! Mr Bing Bong turned a big 6 today ❤️ #BirthdayBoy 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

See: New Mum Binky Felstead Opens Up About Her Breastfeeding Fears

One comment on Instagram reads: ‘How insensitive. Shaming a way that so many women don’t chose to have their babies but have to! I labored for over 24 hours before it was no longer safe for me and my baby. I think that’s the furthest thing from lazy! [sic].’

Another says: ‘Sorry but my son and I would have both died without a c-section. Call me lazy but I’d rather be alive with him than dead from being “not lazy”. Stupid comment, Kate.’

Roasted marshmallows anyone? 🎄🍢🎄 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

See: Amy Childs Opens Up About Postpartum Hair Loss On Instagram

However, others have stuck up for Kate, with one fan posting: ‘She was commenting about HERSELF. For her a c section was lazy. She in no way said all c-sections are lazy or that women who have them are lazy [sic].’

Others wrote: ‘I had 3 c sections in the last 4 years, and I found the comment hilarious. Sounds exactly like something I would have said as a joke,’ and: ‘This isn’t about you! That was her question to answer however she pleases.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Kate has previously spoken about her decision to have a caesarian, admitting that she elected to have one so that she didn’t have to leave hospital.

#Fbf to Mama's day 💘 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 19, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

She said: ‘I was going to get induced because the baby was so big. Then my hips weren’t opening, and I wasn’t dilating. I was in labour. My contractions were two to five minutes apart and I couldn’t feel anything.

‘The doctor said I could go home, but it was such a pain in the butt to get to hospital because we were being stalked by photographers.

‘We went in at midnight and I was like: “I am not going home. I just don’t want to do this again. Let’s just have a C-section.” And so I got drugged up.’

What are your thoughts on the debate? Let us know @lookmagazine.