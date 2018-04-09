Coronation Street’s Kate Ford Shuts Down A Troll Who Told Her To Get Botox

'You do women a disservice'

Coronation Street‘s Kate Ford has hit back at a Twitter troll who, ridiculously, told her she needed Botox.

The 41-year-old actress took to the site on Friday to tell her followers that she’d received a cruel message from another user, and that she felt this person had done ‘women a disservice’.

She tweeted: ‘I won’t twitter shame but I’m a 40 year old woman and another woman has just tweeted a picture of my forehead and said she doesn’t believe in Botox but if she had a forehead like mine she would. Shame on you! You do women a disservice.’

Kate was soon supported by friends and fans alike, with co-star Helen Flanagan responding: ‘@kateford76 that’s disgusting Kate x your beautiful inside and out and fabulous x love you babe ignore the nasty witch!!! Great supporter of women she is 👎x [sic].’

Corrie‘s Catherine Tyldesley wrote: ‘You’re kidding me???? Jealousy babe. Pure and simple- you’re fit as! What a polluted soul she has. Give me a wrinkle over a s*** personality any day 😘😘😘😘,’ while Sally Ann Matthews said: ‘Unbelievable. I’m giving her my ‘special’ death glare x.’

We think it’s sad that Kate – who’s played Tracy Barlow on-off since 2002 – has had to face this sort of criticism, simply because her job involves her being on television.

Would this troll have told a random person in the street the same thing? We doubt it. Just because Kate’s regularly on our screens doesn’t make her appearance open to discussion.

We’re glad Kate’s spoken out, partially so bullies know these types of comments are unacceptable – but mainly because she’s made it clear that there’s absolutely no shame in having a wrinkle or two.

Yep. Ageing is a thing. Shocker, right?

And for the record, we think Kate always looks beaut. So that’s that.