This Is Why Kate And Wills Had To Cancel Their Latest Royal Visit

From the Editors of Marie Claire

Poor Kate and Wills were due to visit the armed forces airbase in Sweden today as part of a royal engagement, but have been forced to cancel their visit.

The royal couple have spent their last two days in Stockholm with the Swedish royal family, and today received a briefing that they would not be able to continue their travels as planned.

The Duke and Duchess had been planning to stop into the airbase in Uppsala before heading to Norway as part of their current royal tour, but extreme weather conditions have forced the royals to cancel their plans.

An official announcement from Kensington Palace’s twitter account read: ‘Unfortunately the snowy weather in Stockholm today has meant that TRH’s travel plans have had to be changed. This morning’s engagement at Uppsala Airbase will not go ahead.’

When Kate and William do reach Norway they will be formally welcomed by King Harald V and his wife Queen Sonja with a lunch at the royal palace, where they will also be staying.

The Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are also expected to attend the lunch.

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess have been enjoying their time in Stockholm, enjoying a night at the Fotografiska Gallery where they met figures from the movie, arts, sport and TV world.