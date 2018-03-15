This Strictly Come Dancing Couple Just Announced Their Break-Up

Karen and Kevin Clifton confirmed their split on the radio this morning

Strictly Come Dancing‘s Kevin and Karen Clifton have confirmed their split.

The couple – who married in July 2015 – spoke about the break-up on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 breakfast show today, with Kevin explaining: ‘We just wanted to let everyone know that privately we are not together anymore but professionally we are stronger than ever before.

See: Brendan Cole Reveals He’ll No Longer Appear On Strictly Come Dancing

Happy 2 years to my beautiful wife xxx A post shared by Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

‘Dance is how we came together and is the glue that has held us together for years now. We’ve danced on Broadway, the West End, we have five Strictly finals between us.

‘We’re still the best of friends – we’ve got a lot of love and respect for each other. I still see Karen pretty much every day… we’re always throwing ideas around and putting things together creatively.

‘What we’ve found is that since we’ve been honest with each other about our relationship, we’ve unlocked this new wealth of creativity and we’re taking our professional relationship to the next level now.’

See: Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe McFadden Admits The Show Made Him Ill

He’s not lying – it’s also been confirmed that the pair will still be completing their UK tour together.

Karen added: ‘We have such great chemistry and for us it’s all about the storytelling and giving the best performance and entertaining and inspiring.

‘At the end of the day it’s about giving back to our fans and we love dancing together so much. We’re feeling very positive and it’s going to be one of the best tours.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We’re glad things seem so amicable between them.