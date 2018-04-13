The Kardashian/Jenner Family Reacts To Khloe Kardashian’s Baby News

Days after the 33-year-old's boyfriend was accused of 'cheating'...

Khloe Kardashian is a mama!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 33, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson yesterday, a little girl whose name is yet to be announced.

Of course, Khloe’s family are delighted to welcome a new baby into their krew.

Her mum Kris Jenner – who’s believed to have been by her side in hospital – captioned an Instagram video: ‘BLESSED!!!’ while Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West.

Alongside the image, she’d written: ‘GIRL POWER.’

While welcoming a baby is a happy life milestone, Khloe and Tristan have found themselves at the centre of some nasty cheating allegations this week, with video footage appearing to show the NBA player, 27, getting pretty close to a number of different women.

As a result, many have been questioning whether he’s been unfaithful to Khloe, with reports that the family have been ‘rallying around’ her for support.

Khloe announced her pregnancy back in January, when she was six months along, breaking the news on social media in true KUWTK style – and now that the baby girl has arrived, we can’t wait to see her!

Congratulations to Khloe.